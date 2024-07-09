Canton Police Officer Kevin Albert placed on leave after Proctor testimony in Karen Read trial

Officer Kevin Albert placed on leave after Trooper Proctor testimony in Read trial

CANTON - A Canton police officer with ties to the Karen Read murder investigation is now on leave. Officer Kevin Albert is the brother of the owner of the home where John O'Keefe's body was found in January 2022.

Canton Police Chief Helena Rafferty says Albert was put on leave related to the testimony of Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the Read case.

The surprise announcement was made at a Canton Select Board meeting Tuesday night, attended by Karen Read supporters.

"Chief Rafferty has placed Kevin Albert on paid administrative leave," said Michael Loughran, chair of the Select Board.

Canton Select Board members say Kevin Albert, a Canton police officer, and brother of Brian Albert, is now on paid administrative leave because of his actions on a case he investigated with Trooper Michael Proctor two years ago, but they didn't specify which case.

"Kevin Albert was placed on leave June 13th and will remain on leave until the results of the investigation are provided by the outside independent investigator," Loughran said.

Albert was placed on leave the day after Trooper Proctor testified in the Read trial.

Read is accused of hitting and killing Boston police officer John O'Keefe with her SUV. Read and O'Keefe were dating at the time. Her defense claims she is the victim of a coverup by several people, including law enforcement. Read's murder trial ended last week after a "starkly divided" hung jury failed to reach a verdict.

Proctor has been suspended without pay after sending offensive texts about Read to his colleagues, family, and friends during the investigation.

Brian Albert was called to the stand in the Read trial and testified that O'Keefe never entered his home that night.

Select Board member Chris Albert issues public apology

Later in the meeting, Select Board member Chris Albert, Kevin and Brian's brother, issued a public apology.

Chris Albert was also a witness in the Read trial, and has had recent verbal arguments with people.

"Despite the tremendous harassment, stress, and anxiety that my family, extended family and I have been subjected to over the past 16 months, my interactions were inappropriate and as an elected official I am held to a higher standard," Chris Albert said.

Chris Albert testifies on May 9, 2024 in the Karen Read murder trial. CBS Boston

Proctor's suspension was top of mind for Read's supporters at the meeting Tuesday night. The State Police union called the decision to suspend Proctor without pay "disappointing."

"He deserves to be terminated. And we need to rid our policing systems of all Michael Proctors," said Rita Lombardi.