Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial resumes with State Police Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik back on stand

DEDHAM – Testimony in the high-profile Karen Read murder trial resumes on Thursday with Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik back on the stand. Bukhenik supervised Trooper Michael Proctor, who was the lead investigator into the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe.

Testimony is expected to last until about 1 p.m. inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts.

You can watch testimony in the Karen Read murder trial live on CBS News Boston in the video player above.

O'Keefe was found dead outside Brian Albert's home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton on January 29, 2022. Prosecutors say Read hit him with her SUV and left him to die in a snowstorm.

Read's defense claims there was an elaborate coverup by several people, including law enforcement. They argue that O'Keefe was killed during a fight inside Albert's home and dragged outside.

Bukhenik began his testimony on Wednesday. Court ended for the day with prosecutor Adam Lally questioning him. Alan Jackson and David Yannetti, Read's lead attorneys, have not yet begun cross-examination.

Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik back on the witness stand

Bukhenik was back on the stand Thursday morning and was asked about Ring video from O'Keefe's home. Bukhenik said missing from the video footage that night was Read getting home after dropping O'Keefe off at 34 Fairview, as well as Read showing Jennifer McCabe and Kerry Roberts her damaged taillight the next morning.

Bukhenik also talked about a secondary search at 34 Fairview on Feb. 3 that was made once the snow started melting. He said more pieces of tailight were found, as well as a drinking straw in the road.

Jury is shown this picture of a straw found in the roadway in front of 34 Fairview in the troopers' search on February 3rd. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/JDyPG59aNn — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) June 6, 2024

Bukhenik testifies to Karen Read's alcohol consumption

On Wednesday, Lally began going through evidence Bukhenik and state police collected in the case, including the clothes O'Keefe was wearing the night he died.

Lally also played several pieces of video evidence. The prosecution attempted to show that the taillight of Read's SUV was damaged by 5:07 a.m. the day of O'Keefe's death, before police began to investigate.

Video was also played that showed Read consuming multiple alcoholic beverages hours before prosecutors say she hit and killed O'Keefe. Bukhenik said she had nine drinks in total at C.F. McCarthy's and the Waterfall Bar and Grille in Canton.

Mass. State Police detective Yuriy Bukhenik testifies during Karen Read trial in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass. on Wednesday June 5, 2024. Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

When will Trooper Michael Proctor testify?

What remains unclear in the trial is when - and how - will Proctor testify?

Proctor was assigned to the case by the Norfolk County District Attorney's office. He is currently under internal investigation for his handling of the investigation. Defense attorneys have argued he could have planted evidence at the scene to help cover up for friends who are witnesses in the case.

Through his attorney, Proctor has denied any wrongdoing and remains on full duty during the investigation.

Who is Karen Read?



Read, 45, of Mansfield, Massachusetts, is accused of hitting and killing O'Keefe with her SUV during a snowstorm. Read and O'Keefe were dating at the time. Previous witnesses in the case have testified about what they say was a deteriorating relationship.

Read has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Defendant Karen Read, right, listens to one of her lawyers Alan Jackson cross examines state police crime lab scientist Christina Hanley about glass fragments recovered at 34 Fairview Rd. Canton in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass. on Wednesday June 5, 2024. Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

What's the schedule for the Karen Read murder trial this week?

After a half day of testimony on Thursday, there is no court in session on Friday. But next week, Judge Beverly Cannone appears poised to move the trial along.

Full days of testimony are planned for Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Nothing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Cannone has started shortening the jury's lunch breaks to about 30 minutes, and is continuing proceedings for an extra half hour until 4:30 p.m. on full days of testimony.