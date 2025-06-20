After acquittal, Karen Read's parents praise daughter for her strength: "the fifth lawyer"

Karen Read's parents speak after verdict, saying her life will never be the same

After Karen Read was acquitted earlier this week on murder and manslaughter charges in the death of her boyfriend, John O'Keefe, a Boston police officer, her parents told WBZ-TV they are now focused on trying to get back to normal.

For more than two years, it has been a life-changing time for Bill and Janet Read. On Wednesday, their daughter was acquitted of the most serious charges in O'Keefe's death.

"The fifth lawyer"

"We feel almost like we should know how we feel but we don't," Janet Read said.

"Coming to grips with the idea, that the fear that we could lose Karen to incarceration given the charges is now gone, that fear has abated," said Bill Read, who added he and her mother were not mentally preparing for that.

"We always said let's not go too far out in our thoughts, let's keep day to day," said Janet Read.

The Reads said they got their strength from Karen, who they called the "fifth lawyer" in the case, chasing down every angle.

What does future hold for Karen?

When asked what Karen's future holds, including possibly writing a book, Janet Read responded, "Maybe. She's an excellent writer, she's always been. I always thought she should go into journalism and she wanted finance."

Read's parents admit her life will never be the same, given the notoriety of the case that was, at times, more than hurtful.

"Individuals who made misogynistic comments, dehumanizing her, objectifying her sexuality and the like," said Bill Read.

They said the case has also moved them from a more insulated life.

"From this day forward, we recognize we were fortunate but we were blessed by the almighty that this, we were able to have this and now it's imperative that others need help, that we can speak out," said Bill Read.

Juror talks to WBZ-TV

One juror who spoke to WBZ-TV said there were too many inconsistencies and a lack of evidence to convict Read.

"I just realized that there was too may holes that we couldn't fill and there's nothing that could put her at the scene, in our opinion, besides just dropping John O'Keefe off," said juror Paula Prada. "And the taillight, the injuries to his arm, didn't make much sense to come from a taillight."

The Reads said they know the question of who is responsible for O'Keefe's death remains unanswered, an answer they hope one day is found.

"Is it a loss? Without a doubt," said Bill Read. "Do I feel sorrow for the O'Keefe family and friends? Of course. Do I think we'll know the answer someday? I suppose in my heart of hearts I do."

Tara Kerrigan, a friend of O'Keefe's who was in court every day for both of Read's trials, released a statement Friday calling the verdict "one of the most egregious miscarriages of justice in recent history."