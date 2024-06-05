Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial testimony Day 20

DEDHAM – The high-profile Karen Read murder trial resumes on Wednesday with a full day of testimony. Among those expected to take the stand are members of the Massachusetts State Police crime lab.

Read is accused of hitting her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside a Canton home in 2022. Her defense attorneys argue O'Keefe was actually killed inside the house during a fight and dragged outside.

Will Trooper Michael Proctor testify?

One question in the trial is when - and how - will Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor testify?

Proctor was the lead investigator assigned to the case by the Norfolk County District Attorney's office. Proctor is currently under internal investigation for his handling of the case. He has denied any wrongdoing and remains on full duty during the investigation.

Attorneys for Read accuse Proctor of planting evidence at the scene and helping cover up for friends who are witnesses in the case.

Proctor's partner, Sgt. Yuiry Bukhenik, is also on the state's witness list and could be among the upcoming witnesses to testify.

Who is Karen Read?

Read is a 45-year-old Massachusetts woman who is accused of hitting and killing O'Keefe with her SUV during a snowstorm on January 29, 2022. Read and O'Keefe were dating at the time, though witnesses have testified about what they say was a deteriorating relationship.

Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. She has pleaded not guilty in the case and her attorneys have argued that she is the victim of a coverup by several people, including law enforcement.

What's the schedule for the Karen Read murder trial this week?

After Wednesday's testimony, a half-day is planned for Thursday. There is no court in session on Friday.

Judge Beverly Cannone said last week that jurors may shorten their lunch break from an hour to 45 minutes so court can continue an extra half hour until 4:30 p.m. on full days of testimony in order to speed up the trial.