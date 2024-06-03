Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial resumes with witness testimony after several days off

DEDHAM - The Karen Read trial continues Monday with more witness testimony as the prosecution continues to make its argument in the Massachusetts murder case. The trial has not been in session at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham since last Tuesday.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe and leaving him to die in the snow in January of 2022 in Canton, Massachusetts. The defense argues that he was actually killed during a fight and dragged outside.

You can watch a live stream of the Karen Read murder trial when it begins in the CBS News Boston video player above.

What happened last week in the Karen Read trial?

There was only one day of testimony in the trial last week.

ATF agent Brian Higgins, who the defense argued is one of the men who could have killed O'Keefe, completed his testimony.

Among the other witnesses called were O'Keefe's niece and nephew. The teenagers, whose names were not used during testimony, told the jury about a strained relationship between Read and O'Keefe.

Prosecutors then called several experts who testified about Read's blood alcohol (BAC) level the morning of January 29, 2022. Doctors said had a BAC of 93 milligrams per deciliter, or 0.093%. The legal BAC when driving in Massachusetts is 0.08%.

Another expert testified about "retrograde" testing that estimates what a person's BAC would have been hours before an official test was taken.

Using a formula, the expert estimated that Read's BAC would have previously been a minimum of 0.135% or a maximum of 0.292%.

On cross-examination, the defense argued that there were variables in the test and it may not have been reliable.

Who is Karen Read?

Read is a 45-year-old woman from Mansfield, Massachusetts who was dating O'Keefe when he died. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

What's the schedule for the Karen Read murder trial this week?

A full day of testimony is scheduled for Monday and Wednesday this week. A half-day is planned for Thursday. There is no court on Tuesday or Friday.

Judge Beverly Cannone said last week that she may shorten the jury's lunch break from an hour to 45 minutes and let court continue an extra half hour until 4:30 p.m. on full days of testimony in order to speed up the trial.

So far, the prosecution has called more than 50 witnesses from its list of 87. The defense has a list of 77 possible witnesses, but 20 have already been called for the prosecution.