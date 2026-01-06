Karen Read's Lexus SUV will be auctioned off on January 30

The Lexus SUV Karen Read was driving the night of her boyfriend's death in 2022 will be put up for auction in Massachusetts on January 30, with the vehicle described as being in "great condition" and having around 12,000 miles on it.

Last summer, Read was acquitted of the most serious charges after being accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with the SUV after a night of heavy drinking. O'Keefe's body was found in the snow outside a home in Canton.

Read accused several people, including law enforcement, of attempting to frame her. Her first trial ended in a mistrial due to hung jury in 2024. During the retrial a year later, the jury found Read not guilty of all charges except operating under the influence of liquor. She was sentenced to one year of probation.

On January 30, Read's 2021 Lexus LX 570 will be sold to the highest bidder by JJManning Auctioneers at a location that has not yet been announced. No online or remote bidding will be accepted.

According to the newly posted auction listing, the SUV is in great condition with low mileage.

After O'Keefe died, Read's SUV was towed to the Canton Police Department garage, then taken into the possession of Massachusetts State Police. In July, Read successfully filed for the SUV to be returned to her.

JB Auto Care detailed and repaired the SUV once Read got possession back.

During Read's trials, the SUV was shown to jurors in front of 34 Fairview Road in Canton where they allegedly she hit O'Keefe and drove off. Read's defense team argued that O'Keefe was killed during a fight in the home and his body was left in the lawn.

The auction of Read's SUV is scheduled to take place one day after the fourth anniversary of O'Keefe's death.

Read remains the subject of a civil lawsuit filed against her by John O'Keefe's family.