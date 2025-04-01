Watch Live: Karen Read's second trial begins with jury selection in Massachusetts courtroom

Karen Read's second trial is set to get underway in a Dedham, Massachusetts courtroom on Tuesday with jury selection, a process that is expected to take weeks.

You can watch the opening instructions on the first day of jury selection live when they begin at 9 a.m. on CBS News Boston by clicking on the video player above. Once jurors are being individually interviewed, cameras must be turned off.

Read is accused of hitting and killing John O'Keefe with her SUV after a night of heavy drinking and leaving him to die in the snow outside a Canton home in January 2022. Read was dating O'Keefe, a Boston police officer, at the time of his death.

Read's defense argues that O'Keefe was not hit by a vehicle. Instead, they say that three men could have killed O'Keefe during a fight inside the home where his body was found, then dragged him outside.

The first trial ended last year with a mistrial due to a hung jury. The retrial is taking place in Norfolk Superior Court.

Karen Read jury selection

For the first week of jury selection alone, the Office of the Jury Commissioner has called more than 1,000 people for duty.

On Tuesday, more than 200 potential jurors will report to Norfolk Superior Court. Each will take about 90 minutes to fill out their forms and have lawyers process them. Jurors are questioned individually, then either added to the jury or sent home.

Judge Beverly Cannone said previously she plans to send the last 50 or so jurors home for the day so she can call them back the next day. That way, when the next round of jurors is filling out its questionnaires, the court can maximize time by privately interviewing the jurors from the day before.

During a pretrial hearing, Cannone said "I think it's going to take a very long time to find a jury," also adding, "Many, if not most, if not all jurors have heard about this case."

The exact number of jurors who will be added during the selection process has not yet been determined.

Jury selection for Read's first trial took five days over the course of more than one week.