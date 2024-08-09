Watch Live: Karen Read's new lawyer argues to dismiss charges in murder trial

DEDHAM - The Karen Read murder case is back in court today for a dismissal hearing as the defense tries to convince the judge to throw out two charges against her in the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe in Canton, Massachusetts.

Read's new attorney Martin Weinberg will argue the motion to dismiss. You can watch the hearing streaming live on CBS News Boston in the video player above when it begins at 2 p.m. in Norfolk Superior Court.

Karen Read jurors come forward after mistrial

Read's first trial ended in a mistrial after the "starkly divided" jury said they were unable to reach a verdict. Read was accused of hitting her boyfriend with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow after a night of heavy drinking in Canton in January 2022.

But in the weeks since a mistrial was declared, Read's lawyers say some jurors have come forward to say they all agreed unanimously to acquit Read of the second-degree murder charge and of leaving the scene of personal injury and death. A juror told WBZ-TV they were unsure how to communicate to the judge that they had made up their minds on two of the charges, but not the third charge of manslaughter while operating under the influence.

Why wasn't the Karen Read jury questioned earlier?

The question now: Whose job was it to ask if the jury was hung on all charges, or just some?

"Well, you have 3 parties here who had the ability to be able to question what they meant by deadlocked," CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman said. "You had the judge, you had the prosecutor and you had the defense lawyer."

Read's new trial is scheduled for Jan. 2025, but experts say appeals over the jury deliberations could delay it.