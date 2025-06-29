Karen Read, defense attorney Alan Jackson reportedly teaming up for film script and book

Karen Read reportedly working on script, book after acquittal in death of John O'Keefe

Karen Read is taking her story to Hollywood. According to multiple entertainment industry reports, Read and her prominent defense attorney Alan Jackson are teaming up again following her acquittal on charges in the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe, this time for a book and scripted film project.

Variety and Deadline reported that Read and Jackson will give exclusive access as part of a scripted project being developed by LBI Entertainment. It is not known if the project will be a movie or television production.

Variety reported that the script will include "crucial aspects of the story that have remained undisclosed to the public."

According to the entertainment outlets, Read and Jackson are also simultaneously working on a book.

A jury acquitted Read of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death on June 18. She was convicted of operating under the influence of alcohol and sentenced to one year probation.

It was the second time Read faced trial in O'Keefe's death. In 2024, her first trial ended with a mistrial due to a hung jury.

Read's defense team successfully convinced jurors in the retrial that the prosecution did not prove she backed her Lexus SUV into O'Keefe after a night of heavy drinking. Read has argued since O'Keefe's death in January 2022 that she was being framed by a group of people that includes law enforcement.

Following her acquittal, Read is still facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the O'Keefe family in 2024.