Watch CBS News
Local News

Justice Clarence Thomas suggests Supreme Court could rethink decisions on contraceptives, same-sex marriage

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Justice Clarence Thomas suggests Supreme Court could rethink decisions on contraceptives, same-sex m
Justice Clarence Thomas suggests Supreme Court could rethink decisions on contraceptives, same-sex m 01:00

BOSTON -- An opinion written by the nation's longest-serving justice is raising concerns that the high court could revisit other key cases. Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the court could re-examine decisions on access to contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. 

He said the court had a duty to correct the precedents. 

However, the majority opinion clearly said Friday's ruling only applied to abortion access. 

Constitutional law expert Daniel Farbman told WBZ-TV the abortion decision could leave the door open though.

"If you do exactly what he did in this case, which is define a right narrowly and look for a tradition of protecting that right, the same logic that he applies to abortion could be applied to contraceptives, to same-sex sexual activity, and same-sex marriage," said Farbman

For the Supreme Court to review these other decisions, a state would have to test them by creating a law that bans contraceptives or same-sex marriage. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 25, 2022 / 9:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.