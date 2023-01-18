Julian Edelman: Tom Brady won't play for Buccaneers anymore

Sports Final: Changes coming to Patriots coaching staff; are Mac and Bill cool with each other?

Sports Final: Changes coming to Patriots coaching staff; are Mac and Bill cool with each other?

Sports Final: Changes coming to Patriots coaching staff; are Mac and Bill cool with each other?

BOSTON -- Tom Brady may be done playing football. He may not be done playing football.

That question will be answered at some point in the coming weeks and months. Regardless of what Brady decides, though, Julian Edelman believes the quarterback is done with Tampa Bay.

"If he has another season, it's not gonna be in Tampa Bay," Edelman said on "Inside The NFL" on Paramount+.

Julian Edelman: Tom Brady is DONE in Tampa 😯



What could be next for the GOAT?! pic.twitter.com/8TwNLT2cw0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 18, 2023

Brady's Bucs were eliminated in the wild card round of the playoffs, losing 31-14 against the Cowboys on Monday night. Brady seemed to offer his farewell to Tampa Bay in his postgame press conference, as the soon-to-be free agent has some options to weigh.

While Edelman doesn't have any inside information, the former right-hand man of Brady has a good idea of what the quarterback will do.

"Tom's a businessman, Tom's a smart guy. He's gonna do exactly what he did when he left New England. He's gonna go to the best situation that helps him win, if he wants to continue his playing career," Edelman said. "I don't know. He'll probably sit these next two weeks, and he'll hang out with his family, and he'll assess the situation. I'm sure he has a routine now, because he's probably been thinking about this these last three or four years, 'Am I gonna play, am I not gonna play?'"

Edelman doesn't have the scoop just yet ... but he's going to try his best to get it.

"I'll give him a call and bug him a couple of times, and see if he'll give me anything," Edelman said. "He probably won't. But I'll let you guys know in a couple weeks."