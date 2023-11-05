JuJu Smith-Schuster takes blame for game-ending interception

BOSTON -- JuJu Smith-Schuster was in the midst of his best game as a member of the Patriots. Yet in one moment, it all went kaput.

Just two plays after Smith-Schuster showed off some sure hands by hauling in a pass to convert a fourth-and-4, Mac Jones once again targeted the veteran receiver. Needing a field goal to tie the game or a touchdown to win, Jones fired an accurate pass over the middle to Smith-Schuster.

The pass was on the money, hitting the receiver's hands. But Smith-Schuster wasn't able to grab it, instead deflecting the pass into the air, allowing Quan Martin to pick it off and -- essentially -- end the game.

Had Smith-Schuster made the catch, the Patriots would have had the ball at the Washington 30-yard line. After a rush to the line and a spike, there would have been time for a shot or two into the end zone before attempting the game-tying field goal if needed. Instead, Washington was able to kneel out the clock.

After the 20-17 loss, Smith-Schuster took the blame.

"Middle of the field was open. Ran an in-cut. It was a good ball, it went through my hands. Interception, game over," Smith-Schuster said in the locker room. "It's all on me. He put the ball in a good position. I just gotta make the catch, secure it, and now we're in field-goal range. And obviously, I didn't do that. Fell short."

Jones, likewise, shouldered some blame for not throwing a perfect pass.

"I think JuJu made a great play the play before or we wouldn't even be in that situation. So I just went through my reads and fired it in there. And it was just a bang, bang play. So obviously when you lose the game, it's frustrating and it's not on one person or one player at all," Jones said. "I think like I said, JuJu made some great plays and we're all in it together and I can throw a better ball, protect him a little bit more and all that stuff. So I'll watch the film and like I said, see what I can do to fix my part."

Prior to that point, Smith-Schuster had caught all six passes that had been thrown his way, gaining 51 yards. He set season highs in receptions and yards, stepping up in the absence of the injured Kendrick Bourne, but that final play is the one that will ultimately be remembered most from this game.