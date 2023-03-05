Josh McDaniels could reportedly try to trade for Mac Jones

FOXBORO – Could Josh McDaniels be eyeing a reunion with his former quarterback? There's never a shortage of juicy rumors throughout the NFL offseason.

Dan Graziano of ESPN published some quarterback carousel notes coming out of NFL Combine weekend.

He noted that the Las Vegas Raiders are a "team to watch" in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, and could also pursue Jimmy Garoppolo.

It was the next note, however, that might grab the attention of Patriots fans.

"There's also some chatter that McDaniels might try to acquire Mac Jones from the Patriots, though it seems unlikely New England would consider moving the 2021 first-rounder," Graziano wrote.

Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports followed up on that nugget by speaking with three sources who "lended credence" to the report. Kyed also noted a trade seems unlikely, though a source said McDaniels is "higher on Jones than Belichick."

"Another source pointed out it's a move that would make more sense for the Raiders than the Patriots if Las Vegas is unwilling to pay a premium for other top available quarterbacks," Kyed wrote. "A trade involving Jones would need to serve as a domino for the Patriots to acquire a clear upgrade over Jones, which is 'possible but not likely.'"