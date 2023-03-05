Watch CBS News
Sports

Josh McDaniels could reportedly try to trade for Mac Jones

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Patriots score poorly in NFLPA report card on player working conditions
Patriots score poorly in NFLPA report card on player working conditions 01:25

FOXBORO – Could Josh McDaniels be eyeing a reunion with his former quarterback? There's never a shortage of juicy rumors throughout the NFL offseason.

Dan Graziano of ESPN published some quarterback carousel notes coming out of NFL Combine weekend.

He noted that the Las Vegas Raiders are a "team to watch" in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, and could also pursue Jimmy Garoppolo.

It was the next note, however, that might grab the attention of Patriots fans.

"There's also some chatter that McDaniels might try to acquire Mac Jones from the Patriots, though it seems unlikely New England would consider moving the 2021 first-rounder," Graziano wrote.

Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports followed up on that nugget by speaking with three sources who "lended credence" to the report. Kyed also noted a trade seems unlikely, though a source said McDaniels is "higher on Jones than Belichick."

"Another source pointed out it's a move that would make more sense for the Raiders than the Patriots if Las Vegas is unwilling to pay a premium for other top available quarterbacks," Kyed wrote. "A trade involving Jones would need to serve as a domino for the Patriots to acquire a clear upgrade over Jones, which is 'possible but not likely.'"

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 5, 2023 / 1:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.