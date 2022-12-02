Josh Allen wears signed Ryan Fitzpatrick jersey for Bills' prime-time game vs. Patriots

BOSTON -- Josh Allen hasn't needed much help in beating the Patriots over the past few years, but the young quarterback brought some positive juju into Gillette Stadium on Thursday night.

The Bills' quarterback showed up to work in Foxboro sporting a No. 14 Bills jersey, though it wasn't the jersey of his teammate, Stefon Diggs. Instead, it was a jersey of former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Allen had previously sat down with Fitzpatrick for an interview that aired on Amazon's pregame show, at which point the star quarterback politely requested an autograph from Fitzpatrick.

Allen entered Thursday with a 3-4 record against the Patriots in the regular season, plus a 1-0 record vs. New England in the playoffs.

Fitzpatrick also had three regular-season wins against the Patriots in his career (which involved stints with the Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets, Buccaneers, Dolphins and Washington Football Team), but he had a 3-11 record, and he never played in the postseason. Fitzpatrick did score a critical win in the final week of the 2019 season vs. the Patriots, though, winning with the Dolphins and costing the Patriots a first-round playoff bye.

Nevertheless, Allen showed he's a fan of the Harvard alum who served as Buffalo's quarterback from 2009-12.