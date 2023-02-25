Aquaman lookalike? New Red Sox catcher Jorge Alfaro bears uncanny resemblance

FORT MYERS, Fla. - There are a lot of new faces on this year's Red Sox team. One of those faces, Jorge Alfaro, looks like he could play two different roles for the team this season. The 29-year-old catcher bears an uncanny resemblance to Aquaman star Jason Momoa.

With seven years of experience in the big leagues, the Colombian has a chance to help the Sox this season.

"[I've been] watching these teams since I was a little kid back in Colombia. I'm just excited to be here." Alfaro told WBZ's Dan Roche.

The 6'3", 230 lb. powerful backstop has 47 home runs over seven seasons, including a career high 18 in 2019 with Miami.

"Whenever I step on the plate, I just try to make good contact. I'm not thinking I'm going to hit the ball as far as I can," Alfaro said.

It's not just his power that will have fans taking notice. They may do a double take thinking he just stepped off a Hollywood movie set.

Red Sox catcher Jorge Alfaro (left, CBS Boston) and actor Jason Momoa (right, Darryl Oumi / Getty Images Contributor) CBS Boston / Getty Images

"How long have people been yelling, 'Hey Aquaman,' to you out there?" Roche asked.

"That was a nickname that they gave me in the Dominican," Alfaro chuckled. "It's funny that they call me that just because of my hair and all that, but I like it."

He admits he's seen the movie, but laughs off the resemblance.

"They had a video on the score board there with Aquaman…It's fun."

While Alfaro says he has never met Momoa, he would like to. Maybe if the Red Sox could win the World Series – long odds – maybe then he could meet Aquaman.