Jordan Montgomery reportedly signs with Diamondbacks

BOSTON -- Red Sox fans can stop dreaming about Jordan Montgomery joining the team's rotation. The veteran southpaw has reportedly found his new team just days ahead of the 2024 season.

Montgomery has reportedly signed a one-year, $25 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal also has a vesting option for a second season at $25 million, which isn't a bad deal at all for a lefty that eats a lot of innings.

The Red Sox had been linked to Montgomery at times during the offseason, but in the end he lands with the team that he helped the Texas Rangers beat in the World Series just a few months ago. The 31-year-old lefty split the 2023 season with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Rangers, going 10-11 with a 3.20 ERA during the regular season. He helped the Rangers in their march to the franchise's first World Series crown by going 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA in the postseason.

He's not really a true ace, but Montgomery would have instantly slotted into the front end of the Boston rotation for the 2024 season. But when the team didn't make a push to sign the lefty after losing Lucas Giolito for the season, it was clear that the Red Sox were not interested in Montgomery.

Boston will now head into the 2024 season with a rotation fronted by 24-year-old Brayan Bello, followed by Nick Pivetta, Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck, and Garrett Whitlock. Bello will make his first career Opening Day start when the Red Sox begin their season Thursday night in Seattle against the Mariners.