Norwood family mourns man killed in random attack near Boston Common: "My life will never be the same"

There's heartache for a Norwood, Massachusetts, family still trying to grasp how a gentle soul who was always smiling could be taken in such a senseless act of violence.

Jonathan Sanon, 35, was beaten to death near Boston Common last week in what police say is a random attack. Now they're asking why the suspect accused of killing him was free to walk the streets.

"The attack may be random, but he's not a random guy. He's my son, and I'm going to miss him, beautiful kid," said Jonathan's stepfather, Moliere Desrosiers.

The family is preparing for his funeral with one question they can't shake.

"Why? It's so simple, why?" said Desrosiers. "Wrong time, wrong location, really? It's crazy, it's really, really crazy."

Ashlie Jeremie, 27, has been charged with Jonathan's murder.

Jeremie had just been released from federal custody 16 days before the deadly attack for trying to get in a federal building with a gun, then released to the homeless shelter system.

At his arraignment last week, a court psychologist said he has a history of both violence and mental health issues and was off his medication for bipolar with psychotic features.

Hours after beating Jonathan, police say Jeremie randomly attacked a Boston University student with a stolen metal pole in Chinatown.

Jonathan's family wonders why the suspect was allowed to walk the streets. "Where is the safety? The public safety," said Desrosiers. "They're all over the place, they're a danger to themselves first and then us."

It's the loss of a son, brother and friend whose absence will be felt every single day.

"I know my life will never be the same after that, never. My other kids when they come in there will be one person missing. For why?" said Desrosiers.

Jeremie is being held without bail and was sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation. The family hopes no one else experiences what they have.