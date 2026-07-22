Boston Police homicide investigation at Boylston and Tremont streets affecting MBTA Green Line service

A Boston Police homicide investigation is affecting MBTA service on the Green Line.

The stop at the corner of Boylston and Tremont streets has been blocked off with crime scene tape and eastbound trains are temporarily skipping the Boylston station.

Boston Police closed off the area near the corner of Boylston and Tremont streets on July 22, 2026. CBS Boston via Anna Meiler

Police were called there around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday and found a man with what they described as "trauma to his body." He was rushed to a hospital but there's no word yet on his condition or what happened to him.

"Due to the severity of his injuries, homicide is responding to investigate," Sergeant Detective John Boyle said in an email.

At least seven Boston Police cruisers and Transit Police are at the scene, where there's a pool of blood and a pair of shoes on the ground in front of the T stop.

Boston Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to call them at (617) 343-4470.

The MBTA has already shut down a stretch of the Red Line between Alewife and Park Street for 10 days of maintenance and repairs. Free shuttle buses are replacing the trains.