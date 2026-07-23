Man charged with murder near Boston Common due in court

A man charged with a murder near Boston Common is due in court Thursday.

Ashlie Jeremie, 27, of Bedford, Massachusetts will be arraigned on murder, assault and larceny charges in Boston Municipal Court.

Police said he attacked another man at the corner of Boylston and Tremont streets near the Boylston MBTA station just after 5 a.m. Wednesday and took off. The man, who has not been identified, was rushed to Tufts Medical Center where he died. There's no word yet on a motive for the attack or how the victim died.

Boston Police closed off the area near the corner of Boylston and Tremont streets on July 22, 2026. CBS Boston via Anna Meiler

A pool of blood, a brick and a pair of shoes were seen on the ground in front of the T stop. Investigators photographed the items and put them in evidence bags.

About four hours later, Boston Police were called a few blocks away to Beach Street where they arrested a man for an assault there.

The man, later identified as Jeremie, had allegedly hit someone with a metal pole. The victim was taken to a hospital. Police said they later connected Jeremie to the attack at Boylston and Tremont streets and then charged him with murder.

More information is expected to be revealed at his arraignment Thursday.

