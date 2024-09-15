Jonathan Jones looking for answers after controversial pass interference in Patriots' loss to Seahawks

FOXBORO -- Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones couldn't believe that he was flagged for defensive pass interference during overtime of New England's 23-20 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. The fans in Gillette Stadium agreed with Jones that it wasn't a penalty -- and so did Seattle receiver Tyler Lockett.

The controversial call came with just over seven minutes left in the overtime frame in Foxboro. The Patriots' offense started the extra session with a three-and-out, and the New England defense was looking to get them the ball back for another chance to win.

Seattle had just picked up a first down and was set up at their own 31-yard line when Geno Smith went looking for the reliable Lockett. Jones and Lockett were in a spirited battle for position as they made their way downfield, and Jones turned around in time to make a play on the ball and cause an incompletion.

But the ref saw things differently, and tossed his yellow flag at an extremely critical moment in the game. Jones was hit with a defensive pass interference, and the Seahawks offense was on the move.

Instead of a second-and-10 at their own 31, the Seahawks now faced a first-and-10 at the New England 49. Smith completed three of his next four passes to get the Seahawks to the New England 13, and Jason Meyers connected on a 31-yard field goal to win the game.

Jones was incredulous after the call on the field, and was still upset in the locker room after the New England loss. Making matters worse, Lockett told him in the aftermath of the play that he didn't think Jones deserved a flag.

"He said, 'That's not a penalty.' Straight up that's what he told me," Jones told reporters in the locker room. "It sucks. I kind of feel like that was the play of the game. I'll go back and watch it on film. I haven't watched it on film to see if there's something I could've done better and take it from there."

Jones was matched up with Lockett for much of the afternoon, and held him to just two catches for 15 yards. But that penalty gave Seattle a nice chunk of yardage, and Jones still has no idea why the call on the field was made.

"Without getting fined, I would like someone from the officiating office and NFL to show where the penalty was," Jones said. "Overtime, I don't feel like that's a penalty."