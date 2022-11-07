Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Mass. man charged after driving 107 mph with child in car

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOW, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police say they clocked a driver from Massachusetts going 107 mph with a child in the backseat on Interstate 93.

A trooper reported a white car sped past him on the highway in the town of Bow on Saturday. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, and noted there was a woman in the passenger seat and a boy in the back.

Jonathan Hosmer, a 36-year-old from Andover, was arrested. He's being charged with reckless operation and endangering the welfare of a child.

jonathan-hosmer.jpg
Jonathan Hosmer New Hampshire State Police

Police said Hosmer was released on personal recognizance and will appear in Concord District Court at a later date. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 2:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.