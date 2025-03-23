Jonas Brothers announce 20th anniversary tour with stop at Fenway Park in Boston

The Jonas Brothers are returning to Boston's historic Fenway Park this summer as part of the pop band's 20th anniversary tour.

The band announced its "Jonas20: Living the Dream" tour on Sunday. The band played at Fenway Park in 2021.

Jonas Brothers tour

The tour launches in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 10 before making its way to Fenway Park in Boston less than two weeks later on Saturday, Aug. 23 as a part of the ballpark's summer concert series.

Marshmello and Boys Like Girls will serve as opening acts for the Jonas Brothers at Fenway Park.

The North American tour comes to a close in New England as well with a show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on November 14.

"We're beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music," the Jonas Brothers said in a statement. "Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we've made, and the ones we'll create together. We can't wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet."

Tickets for the Jonas Brothers as Fenway Park go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

What concerts are at Fenway Park this year?

Seven concerts have been announced so far for the home stadium of the Boston Red Sox, with the first taking place on May 29.

Shakira, Jason Alden alongside Brooks & Dunn, Hozier, The Lumineers, Thomas Rhett, and My Chemical Romance are the other Fenway Park concerts that have been announced in addition to the Jonas Brothers.