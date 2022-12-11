Watch CBS News
Keller @ Large: Addressing "NIMBY" concerns with energy development

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- New England is blessed with some of the nation's most precious environmental resources, from the coastline to green spaces. It's a key reason why people want to live or spend tourism dollars here. 

This comes with responsibility and cost though. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller sat down with David Cash, regional administrator for the federal Environmental Protection Agency in New England to discuss. 

Keller noted that energy development has big "NIMBY" or "not in my backyard" problem. 

 "We've all got to work on this together," Cash responded. "We've got to address local pollution, we've got to address climate change together. So come to the table, let's have conversations about what the different needs and interests are. We've got to move forward with these technologies and some of them you won't see -- offshore wind, you're not going to see. The president has a goal of 30 gigawatts by 2030, there won't be NIMBY problems with that." 

He said the EPA is investing heavily in the reduction of emissions, particularly in poorer communities that have environmental injustice concerns and "communities that have been overburdened by the placement of manufacturing facilities, etc." 

They are also investing in electric school buses. 

First published on December 11, 2022 / 12:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

