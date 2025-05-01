Large brush fire burns on Joint Base Cape Cod, smoke seen for miles

Thick smoke from Cape Cod brush fire seen for miles

Thick smoke from Cape Cod brush fire seen for miles

Thick smoke from Cape Cod brush fire seen for miles

Thick smoke poured into the sky over Cape Cod, spreading for miles Thursday afternoon. Officials said the flames were coming from a large brush fire burning on Joint Base Cape Cod.

Army National Guard officials said the fire started as a planned controlled burn, which is a way to mitigate forest fires, but then the flames moved outside the designated area, turning into a brush fire.

Officials said the fire was contained on Camp Edwards.

150 acres impacted

According to the Massachusetts National Guard, 133 acres were scheduled for Thursday's burn and approximately 150 acres have been impacted.

The hazy horizon wasn't too inviting, cutting Kyle Massey's fishing trip short at the Cape Cod Canal.

A helicopter drops water on a brush fire at Joint Base Cape Cod. CBS Boston

"It's crazy because last week I was fishing in New Jersey and I heard about the fires and I didn't know about it then I come down here today same thing, can't' escape it," said Massey.

The windy and dry conditions were not helping as responders said the smoke drifted to several areas of Bourne.

"I work on the other military base over there, it was pretty crazy yesterday morning too, working the overnight shift, it was like poof, you couldn't even see in the parking lot," said John Frawley.

"It looks like fog, you come outside it looks like fog. Walking around Its like World War II or something," said Jonathan James.

With an extensive effort underway to put out the smoke and fire, locals waited in confidence it wouldn't be much longer.

"Just pray and keep your fingers crossed," said Frawley.

First responders asked resident not to call 911 to report the haze or smoke, saying only call if you see visible flames near you.