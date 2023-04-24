Skeletal remains found in New Hampshire swamp believed to be missing man John Matson
HAMPSTEAD — The nine month search for a missing man in New Hampshire may be over. Hampstead Police believe skeletal remains found in a swamp over the weekend are those of 79-year-old John Matson.
Matson was reported missing on July 6, 2022 and several searches turned up nothing until Saturday. That's when a Fish and Game Conservation Officer took advantage of the current lack of foliage in the area and used a drone which spotted the remains and some clothes.
Investigators went back to the area on Sunday, found the remains and carried them out after taking three hours to clear a path through the dense swamp.
The New Hampshire Medical Examiner's Office is expected to identify the remains.
Investigators don't believe foul play was involved in the death.
