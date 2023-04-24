Watch CBS News
Skeletal remains found in New Hampshire swamp believed to be missing man John Matson

HAMPSTEAD — The nine month search for a missing man in New Hampshire may be over.  Hampstead Police believe skeletal remains found in a swamp over the weekend are those of 79-year-old John Matson.

Matson was reported missing on July 6, 2022 and several searches turned up nothing until Saturday. That's when a Fish and Game Conservation Officer took advantage of the current lack of foliage in the area and used a drone which spotted the remains and some clothes.

Investigators went back to the area on Sunday, found the remains and carried them out after taking three hours to clear a path through the dense swamp.

hampstead-2-1.jpg
Investigators waded through a swampy to recover skeletal remains on Sunday. Hampstead Police

The New Hampshire Medical Examiner's Office is expected to identify the remains.

Investigators don't believe foul play was involved in the death.

