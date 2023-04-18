Watch CBS News
Local News

John Cena sends signed Kowloon sneakers worn during WrestleMania to Saugus restaurant

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Kowloon and Nike team up for limited edition sneakers
Kowloon and Nike team up for limited edition sneakers 00:23

SAUGUS — Signed, sealed, and delivered! After sporting a pair of Kowloon kicks at WrestleMania 39, John Cena sent the owners of the Saugus staple a surprise on Monday. 

Cena sent back the pair he wore during the match, signed, with a thank you card.  

The limited edition sneakers were created by the restaurant in order to raise money for local charities, partnering with local artist Sway to design the $495 shoes. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 11:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.