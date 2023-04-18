John Cena sends signed Kowloon sneakers worn during WrestleMania to Saugus restaurant
SAUGUS — Signed, sealed, and delivered! After sporting a pair of Kowloon kicks at WrestleMania 39, John Cena sent the owners of the Saugus staple a surprise on Monday.
Cena sent back the pair he wore during the match, signed, with a thank you card.
The limited edition sneakers were created by the restaurant in order to raise money for local charities, partnering with local artist Sway to design the $495 shoes.
