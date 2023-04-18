John Cena sends signed Kowloon sneakers worn during WrestleMania to Saugus restaurant

Kowloon and Nike team up for limited edition sneakers

Kowloon and Nike team up for limited edition sneakers

Kowloon and Nike team up for limited edition sneakers

SAUGUS — Signed, sealed, and delivered! After sporting a pair of Kowloon kicks at WrestleMania 39, John Cena sent the owners of the Saugus staple a surprise on Monday.

Cena sent back the pair he wore during the match, signed, with a thank you card.

Thank you very much @JohnCena for the surprise delivery! pic.twitter.com/ZIMbfiPnUv — Kowloon Restaurant (@KowloonSaugus) April 18, 2023

The limited edition sneakers were created by the restaurant in order to raise money for local charities, partnering with local artist Sway to design the $495 shoes.