The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded pitcher Johan Oviedo to the Boston Red Sox for outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia as part of a five-player deal on Thursday.

Pitcher Tyler Samaniego, catcher Adonys Guzman and Oviedo are headed to Boston in exchange for Garcia and pitcher Jesus Travieso. The deal helps add depth to the Red Sox's pitching staff while helping the Pirates add a new, fresh bat to the lineup.

Who is Jhostynxon Garcia?

Garcia is the Red Sox's third-best prospect and No. 85 overall, according to MLB. The 22-year-old outfielder was called up to the majors in August by Boston and appeared in five games. Garcia will have a chance to start on Opening Day for Pittsburgh.

He's known as "The Password" because of the spelling of his first name, which is pronounced JOES-tin-son.

Who is Johan Oviedo?

Oviedo, a right-handed pitcher, has dealt with injuries recently. He underwent Tommy John surgery in late 2023 and rebounded to pick up his first win since the surgery in August.

The 27-year-old pitched in nine games in 2025, posting a 2-1 record and a 3.57 ERA. He had 42 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings.

Pirates-Red Sox trade details

Tyler Samaniego spent last season with the Altoona Curve, the Pirates' Double-A level affiliate. Adonys Guzman spent 2025 with the Bradenton Marauders, the Single-A level affiliate of the Pirates.

Travieso, 18, split time between the Rookie-Level Florida Complex League Red Sox and Low-A Salem RidgeYaks last season.