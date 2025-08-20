Oviedo earns 1st major league win since 2023 as Pirates beat Blue Jays 2-1 to take the series

Johan Oviedo earned his first major league win since 2023, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Wednesday to take the three-game series.

In his second start since having Tommy John surgery in late 2023, Oviedo (1-0) struck out six, allowed two hits, one run and had a walk in five innings. His last win came with six scoreless innings in an 8-6 victory against the Cubs on Sept. 21, 2023.

Dennis Santana struck out one in a perfect ninth for his ninth save.

Toronto, first in the AL East, dropped two of three to Pittsburgh, last in the NL Central.

George Springer quickly put the Blue Jays ahead, driving the 10th pitch of his leadoff at bat to the left-field bleachers for his 21st homer.

Tommy Pham then plated a pair with a double in the bottom half. Bryan Reynolds hit a two-out double, Spencer Horwitz walked and Pham brought them in with a liner just inside the left-field line.

Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt (11-7) was tagged for two runs and six hits, tying a season-high with 10 strikeouts and walking two in 5 2/3 innings.

Bo Bichette led off the fourth with a double. Oviedo kept him at second by striking out Alejandro Kirk, getting Daulton Varsho to fly out and sending Nathan Lukes down swinging after hitting Ty France with a pitch.

The Pirates are 23-27 in a major league high 50 games decided by a single run.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Shane Bieber (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his season debut Friday, opening a three-game series at Miami. The 2020 AL Cy Young winner was traded by Cleveland to Toronto on July 31 and has not pitched in the majors since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2024.

The Pirates open a three-game home set against the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

