"The Password" Jhostynxon Garcia called up to Majors by Boston Red Sox

Red Sox prospect Jhostynxon Garcia – who is fittingly nicknamed "The Password" – has been called up to the big leagues. Boston called up the outfielder from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday ahead of a crucial four-game series against the New York Yankees.

Garcia is not in Thursday night's lineup in the Bronx, but will wear No. 51 for the Red Sox. He's the No. 3 prospect in Boston's farm system, and has taken the roster spot of outfielder Wilyer Abreu, who was placed on the 10-Day Injured List with a right calf strain.

The Red Sox posted a video of Garcia getting the good news from Worcester manager Chad Tracy on Thursday:

The look on Jhostynxon's face when he heard the news 🥹 pic.twitter.com/R6VAiD7oD4 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 21, 2025

Who is Jhostynxon Garcia?

Red Sox fans have been enamored with the 22-year-old Garcia all season thanks to his incredible nickname. He's known as "The Password" because of the spelling of his first name, which is pronounced Yos-TIN-son if you want to say it rather than try to spell it out.

The native of Venezuela initially joined the Boston franchise as an international free agent in 2019. He quickly climbed the Red Sox system over the last two years, starting the 2024 season Single-A before finishing the year at Double-A. Garcia began this season with Portland but was called up to Triple-A Worcester in late March.

In his 66 games with the WooSox, Garcia slashed .303/.367/.564 with 17 home runs, 12 doubles, and three triples to go with 56 RBI and 52 runs scored. He mainly played in the outfield in the minors, with 73 games in center field, 15 in right field, and three in left field between Portland and Worcester this season. Garcia recently started to do some work at first base, and played his first game at the new position for Worcester this past Sunday.

Red Sox DFA Abraham Toro

Boston also moved on from struggling infielder Abraham Toro on Thursday. Toro was designated for assignment, while David Hamilton was recalled from Worcester to take his spot on the roster.

Toro helped the Red Sox stay afloat after first baseman Triston Casas was lost for the season in early May, when he slashed 296/.296/.537 for the month. But his numbers dipped in each month since, and he hit just .137 in his 14 games in August. In his final at-bat for the Red Sox, Toro grounded into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the 10th inning of the team's 4-3, 11-inning loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Hamilton hasn't been much better in the Majors, with the speedy infielder slashing just .174/.227/.265 in his 69 game for Boston. But Toro was redundant on the Red Sox roster after veteran first baseman Nathaniel Lowe was signed earlier this week.