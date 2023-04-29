Joel Embiid questionable for Game 1 of Celtics-76ers series

BOSTON -- The Celtics and 76ers are set to tip off their second-round playoff series on Monday night in Boston. The presumed MVP of the NBA may not be participating.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers told reporters that as of now, Joel Embiid is considered questionable for Game 1 on Monday, as the Philly big man continues to deal with a knee injury.

Doc Rivers on Embiid: “Doctors looked at him, he didn’t do anything today…if i was a betting man i would say doubtful for at least Game 1” — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) April 29, 2023

Embiid reportedly suffered a sprained LCL during Philly's first-round playoff series against the Nets, forcing him to miss Game 4 on Saturday. The SIxers have leaned on rest over the past week and benefited from the Celtics needing six games to get past the Hawks. Still, it seems unclear -- and perhaps unlikely -- if Embiid will be ready for the start of the series.

The 29-year-old Embiid led the NBA in scoring this year, averaging 33.1 points per game while also grabbing 10.2 rebounds and dishing out 4.2 assists per game. He also averaged 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.

He was great against Boston this year, too, averaging 36.8 points per game with 11.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists in four games against the Celtics. Philly, though, went just 1-3 in those games, with the lone victory requiring a 52-point performance from Embiid.