Celtics fully believe in Joe Mazzulla after coach notches first career win

BOSTON -- There were several great moments from the Celtics' opening night win on Tuesday. There were the incredible Bill Russell tributes. There was Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both going off and leading the team to victory. There was Malcolm Brogdon doing exactly what the team needs him to do off the bench.

But perhaps the coolest moment of the evening came after the Celtics beat the 76ers, 126-117, and gathered in the locker room to celebrate the win. It was a new voice addressing the team about the victory. A familiar voice, but also one that had never delivered one of those speeches.

That voice was, of course, Joe Mazzulla, the interim head coach in place of the suspended Ime Udoka. Mazzulla, fresh off earning his first win as an NBA head coach, delivered a passionate speech and let his team know that "nothing gets in the way of winning."

That oration was quickly interrupted when Marcus Smart chimed in: "Especially that first one!"

From there, it was open season on Mazzulla, who was doused with water from every direction in the locker room.

Nothing like that first win✅💦 pic.twitter.com/73dNqcg9jt — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 19, 2022

Capping the moment off, Mazzulla was given the game ball from the win. When the water stopped flying, aside from the drops dripping off Mazzulla, the team gathered together for one final time on the night.

"Family on three," led Mazzulla.

Mazzulla's task over the next eight months is not an easy one. Udoka's surprising suspension left a team that just went to the NBA Finals without the voice that led them there last season. While players ultimately win or lose games on the floor, it was Udoka's leadership in the locker room that got Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the rest of Boston's core to play together and lock in defensively.

On Tuesday night, Mazzulla proved that he is up to the challenge. No moment was too big for him. He navigated the C's through a first half that saw eight lead changes and was heavily polluted with questionable whistles in Philly's favor. He masterfully weaved between smallball and double big lineups, with the latter paying dividends on Joel Embiid in the second half.

Celtics fans may have been questioning Mazzulla when he had both Tatum and Brown on the bench for a stretch to start the fourth quarter. The Celtics dominated the third and had built a 10-point lead by the end of the frame. When Brown checked back in two minutes into the final quarter, Boston's lead was at nine. When Tatum checked back in after a nice six-minute rest, Boston's lead was up to a dozen.

Just about everything worked out for Mazzulla and the Celtics on Tuesday night, earning the Johnston, Rhode Island native his first victory.

"It was a proud moment," Mazzulla said after the game. "I think it started with the Bill Russell ceremony and just talking to the team about the legacy he left on and off the court and the responsibility we carry to be able to hold that and build our own legacy.

"I think at the end of the game, the 'Let's go, Celtics' chant, we picked up right where we left off. I pride myself in the Boston fans and the city of Boston, and when they're cheering for you, it means you're doing something right."

Mazzulla spent the last three years on the Boston staff, learning under both Brad Stevens and Udoka. He used his notes from both of his former bosses on Tuesday, whether it was keeping a timeout in his pocket and letting the C's play through a difficult run in the second quarter (a popular Stevens move), or going with the double big approach in the second half (an Udoka favorite).

The calm and cool coaching earned Mazzulla heaps of praise from Boston players after the win. Brown said that Mazzulla is "tough as nails." Smart added that confidence oozes from the head coach.

"Most coaches, they're trying to figure things out. He comes right in like he's been doing this for years, and that's the beauty of having someone who's been with the team as long as Joe has," said Smart. "We have the utmost confidence in him, and he has the utmost confidence in us, and we just have to go out there and do what we have to do."

Mazzulla is the first to admit that he has a lot to learn. He's quick to point out that he doesn't know everything. Celtics players appreciate that honesty, and are ready to grow with Mazzulla.

"I'm super happy for him, making the most out of this opportunity. Getting your first win as a head coach in your first try, that's big," said Tatum. "He wouldn't have taken any of the credit for tonight. The thing that I like about Joe and admire about him, he's very honest that he doesn't know everything. He wants us to help him out as much as he's helping us out. It's like we're in a relationship, and we're all on the same page and trying to accomplish the same thing. We're all in this together.

"I'm grateful for the relationship we have," Mazzulla said of his players. "These guys have been through a lot together and they're great players. It's just a matter of working together. I appreciate their trust, their buy-in. They come up with a lot of good stuff as well and we just kind of figure it out."

A full season of ups and downs lies ahead for Mazzulla. The Celtics should rack up plenty of wins, but they're also going to be hit with a lot of adversity along the way.

After one game, it looks like Mazzulla has the chops to navigate the troubling waters. And he'll have plenty of support from his players as they get through everything together.