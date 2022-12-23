Joe Cardona's season -- and 140-game streak -- is coming to an end

FOXBORO -- Joe Cardona had played in every game since being drafted by the Patriots in 2015, a streak of 140 straight games. But his 2022 season -- and that lengthy streak -- is coming to an end.

Cardona's season is over due to a torn tendon in his foot, according to ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss. Cardona suffered a partial tear during New England's Dec. 18 win over the Cardinals and played through it last Sunday in the team's loss to the Raiders.

The Patriots ruled Cardona out for Saturday's Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday's injury report, and news that his season was over broke a short time later.

It's a tough loss to a Patriots special teams unit that hasn't been playing its best football this season. New England will now turn to Tucker Addington, who was signed to the practice squad after Cardona was initially hurt in Week 14. Addington has yet to take a snap in an NFL game.

