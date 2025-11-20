Will Joe Burrow play Sunday vs. Patriots?

The Patriots lucked out Sunday with superstar wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for their game against the Cincinnati Bengals. When it comes to the quarterback position, New England might not be so lucky.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been out since he suffered a turf toe injury in Week 2 and had to undergo surgery.

Burrow has been inching closer to a return, with the recent expectation being that he would return on Thanksgiving or by early December. But that expectation began to change on Wednesday when the star quarterback logged his first 11-on-11 practice since suffering the injury.

The Bengals listed Burrow as a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Thursday during an interview on radio station 700 WLW, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said "we don't know yet" when he was asked if Burrow would be playing Sunday.

In a follow-up question, Taylor was asked directly if Burrow would play.

"I'm not there yet. One day at practice isn't going to lead to that decision yet," Taylor said.

The Bengals enter the game with a record of 3-7 on the season. Joe Flacco has been playing quarterback in Burrow's absence after Cincinnati made a trade with the Cleveland Browns to acquire the veteran signal-caller.

Flacco himself was limited in practice Wednesday with a shoulder injury.

The Bengals know for sure they will be without Chase, who was suspended for the game after he spit on Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

New England enters the game, which will air locally Sunday at 1 p.m. on WBZ-TV, with a record of 9-2.