Ja'Marr Chase suspended for Bengals' game vs. Patriots after spitting incident

The Patriots appear to have caught a major break heading into their game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Superstar Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will miss the game as he has been suspended for spitting on Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey during Sunday's game.

Chase's punishment was announced on Monday afternoon.

"Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been suspended without pay for one game for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers," the NFL said in a statement. "During the fourth quarter, Chase spit on Pittsburgh cornerback Jalen Ramsey, violating Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to 'any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.'"

The NFL noted that Chase may appeal the suspension.

Ramsey was ejected from Sunday's game in the second half after he and Chase got into altercations after the whistle on back-to-back plays. Both of the players were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after the first incident.

After the second showdown, Ramsey was ejected for throwing a punch at Chase's helmet.

Once the game was over, Ramsey said in the locker room that he threw the punch because Chase spit on him. The wide receiver denied the allegation after the game, but video later surfaced that appeared to show he did indeed spit on Ramsey.

The league set a precedent earlier this season that spitting would cost a player one game. Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter was ejected six seconds into the season opener for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The NFL did not suspend Carter for any additional games, saying that the ejection happening so early in the contest was the equivalent of a 1-game suspension.

Chase is one of the top receivers in the NFL and would have presented a major challenge for the Patriots defense on Sunday. In 10 games this year, he has 861 yards and five touchdowns.

With Chase out, Tee Higgins will become the top weapon for the Bengals, who are averaging 22.8 points per game but sit with a record of 3-7 on the year. Starting quarterback Joe Burrow has been out for weeks due to injury, leaving Cincinnati to trade for veteran Joe Flacco. Burrow is inching closer to returning to action, but is not expected to play Sunday.

The Patriots and Bengals play at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The game will air locally on WBZ-TV and other CBS stations.