Jimmy Kimmel suspension sparks free speech debate, Boston comedian says "this is way over the top"

The move to suspend Jimmy Kimmel is sparking debate about free speech from legal experts to lawmakers and the comedy world.

Kimmel's Monday night comments about the response to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk are sparking fierce controversy after ABC pulled the plug on the late-night show indefinitely.

"This is way over the top, to cancel the whole show, for one line. It's comedy," said veteran Boston comedian Steve Sweeney. "I wish the left and the right would keep their hands off comedy."

Sweeney said comedy is an art form that should stay independent.

"You have to be free of censorship, and you have to be free of fear, and if you're afraid of offending people, you're in the wrong business," Sweeney said. "You should be an accountant."

But President Trump dismissed free speech concerns, instead celebrating Kimmel's suspension.

"He was fired, he had no talent, he's whack job but he had no talent and more importantly than talent he had no, because a lot of people have no talent, and they get ratings, but he had no ratings," said President Trump.

Jeremy Piven reacts

While on a stop in Boston for his global comedy tour, stand-up comedian and award-winning actor Jeremy Piven said freedom of speech is the cornerstone of comedy.

"I think that we need to really value it and it's what makes us human, you know, and being able to tell stories and to communicate with each other," said Piven.

"My dream is that we are able to really hear each other, and I think that people, we're yelling are each other now and we're dug in," Piven said. "I think if your perspective is you're open to a truth other than your own, and you're available to have your mind changed, man we could really make some progress, but if we're not going to listen to each other, it's going to be tough."

From a legal standpoint, experts say the First Amendment protects this type of speech.

Civil liberties and criminal defense attorney Harvey Silverglate said the principles of free speech are most challenged when there's political contention.

"People should be free to express any view they want as long as it's not a call for imminent violence," said Silverglate. "We have to be very sensitive to calls for censorship when there is an event that inflames both sides and this is such an event."

On Capitol Hill, several Democratic lawmakers argue the decision threatens free speech.

"When the head of the FCC is talking openly about taking away the broadcast license, then that is the government trying to exercise censorship," said Senator Elizabeth Warren.