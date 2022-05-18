Watch CBS News
Jimmy Butler wants to run into Celtics 'and see who falls down first'

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- The Celtics ran into a whole lot of Jimmy Butler in Game 1 on Tuesday night. Or rather, Butler ran into a whole lot of Celtics.

The Miami Heat superstar is planning on doing even more of it going forward.

After his 41-point, 9-rebound, 5-assist, 4-steal, 3-block night for Miami, Butler was asked if he made a concerted effort to get to the free throw line. His answer indicated that the free throws are mostly a byproduct of the way he wants to play basketball.

"I like physicality," Butler said. "Like, I want to run into people and see who falls down first, who is going to quit first. I think that's the style of basketball I like to play. And so do [the Celtics]. And you know, I was 0-for-2 from three tonight. I want to go 0-for-0 next game because I just want to keep banging into people."

Butler did get to the line 18 times on Tuesday night, knocking down 17 freebies in the Heat's 118-107 series-opening victory.

It was obviously a massive game for Butler, but just as obvious was the absence of both Marcus Smart and Al Horford, two critical layers of the Celtics' defense. It's unclear whether Smart or Horford will be back for Thursday's Game 2, but Butler left little doubt what his strategy will be when he sees a lane to the basket.

