Tyngsboro man Shawn Sullivan, accused of killing woman and burying body under garage, due in court

Shawn Sullivan, a man accused of killing a woman and burying her body under the garage of his home in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts will be in court Tuesday.

Sullivan, 40, will be arraigned this afternoon in Lowell District Court on charges of murder, assault and battery and improper disposal of human remains. The remains are believed to be Jill Kloppenburg, who has been missing for more than a year, according to the Middlesex District Attorney.

Investigators said the break in the case came on Wednesday, March 10 when a friend of Sullivan's called police in Nashua, New Hampshire to report a possible murder. The man told police that Sullivan said he had shot and killed a woman named Jill in January 2025, before burying her under his garage. Sullivan lived in the house with his family.

Officers then searched Sullivan's home on Audrey Avenue and noticed that part of the floor in his two-car garage had been repatched. They started digging and later found human remains in a plastic bag.

Detectives used a missing person's database and connected the case to 47-year-old Jill Kloppenburg, who went missing in January 2025.

Jill Kloppenburg. Lacey Brenda

Authorities said she and Sullivan knew each other, she had been in his home and that they were together at the time of her disappearance. But the extent of the relationship is not clear.

The remains have not been officially identified yet. Sullivan was taken into custody and charged with the murder of a Jane Doe for now.