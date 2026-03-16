Remains found buried under Massachusetts man's garage may belong to missing woman Jill Kloppenburg

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Monday that human remains found buried under a Tyngsboro, Massachusetts man's garage may belong to Jill Kloppenburg, who has been missing for over a year.

Ryan said that the discovery came after a friend of 40-year-old Tyngsboro resident Shawn Sullivan called Nashua, New Hampshire police March 10 to report a possible murder.

The man told police that Sullivan had said he had shot and killed a woman named Jill in January 2025 before burying her under his garage.

Police used a radar to determine that something was underneath the two-car garage on Audrey Avenue and began digging through the "large patched area." They discovered human remains in a plastic bag.

Investigators said that they are awaiting confirmation on the identity of the victim, but said that they were able to determine it is possibly missing woman Jill Kloppenburg.

"They could tell me they were 100% positive the remains were hers though they still have to confirm it with DNA and an autopsy has to be done to try to determine a cause of death, she's been missing for 14 months and has probably been out there for the whole time," Kloppenburg's uncle Steven Kloppenburg said on Facebook.

Kloppenburg was reported missing in February 2025 by friends who lived in Tewksbury, who had not been in contact with her since November of 2024, according to Ryan. A cause of death has not been determined.

Sullivan and Kloppenburg were friends, according to investigators. He will be charged with the murder of Jane Doe, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon to cause bodily harm, and improper disposal of human remains. He will be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Tuesday.

Kloppenburg's family said that they can "now focus on justice and healing."