Trump administration may sell JFK, Tip O'Neill Federal Buildings in Boston

The Trump Administration has put out a list of buildings which could be sold to cut government costs. The properties include the John F. Kennedy and Tip O'Neill Federal Buildings in Boston.

The U.S. General Services Administration listed nine Massachusetts buildings as "non-core properties for disposal."

Nine Massachusetts buildings listed

  • Frederick C. Murphy, Waltham
  • IRS Center, Andover
  • JFK Federal Building, Boston
  • John A. Volpe Transportation Systems Center, Cambridge
  • Philip J. Philbin FOB, Fitchburg
  • Silvio O. Conte FB, Pittsfield
  • SSA, Fall River
  • Thomas P. O'Neill Jr. FB, Boston
  • U.S. Custom House, New Bedford

GSA says buildings are obsolete 

The GSA said it currently owns 440 non-core assets across the country and many of the buildings are obsolete and "unsuitable for use by our federal workforce." 

"We can no longer hope that funding will emerge to resolve these longstanding issues," the GSA said in a statement Tuesday. "GSA's decisive action to dispose of non-core assets leverages the private sector, drives improvements for our agency customers, and best serves local communities." 

The GSA said divesting the non-core assets from government ownership could potentially save more than $430 million in annual operating costs.  

Building tenants 

Key tenants of the JFK Federal Building in Boston include the offices of Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Edward Markey, the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Internal Revenue Service.

The O'Neill Federal Building on Causeway Street in Boston has offices for the U.S. Department of State, Homeland Security, Federal Protective Service and the Boston Passport Agency. 

