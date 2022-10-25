Jets reportedly acquire running back James Robinson in trade with Jaguars

FOXBORO -- One day after losing running back Breece Hall for the rest of the season, the Jets are bolstering their back field. New York has reportedly acquired running back James Robinson in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The surprising Jets improved to 5-2 with a win over the Broncos on Sunday, and want to keep those winning ways going. Robinson will now share touches out of the backfield with Michael Carter. The Jets are reportedly sending a conditional sixth-round pick to Jacksonville, which could turn into a fifth-round selection.

Robinson did not touch the ball in Jacksonville's Week 7 loss to the New York Giants. But the third-year back picked up 340 yards and three touchdowns on 81 carries, plus nine catches for 46 yards and another touchdown, over the first six weeks of the season. He had 10 touchdowns (seven rushing, three receiving) as a rookie in 2020, before Robinson rushed for eight touchdowns out of the Jacksonville backfield last season.

The New England Patriots will get the first look at Robinson in the New York offense. The Patriots visit the Jets in Week 8, before hosting their division rival at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 20.