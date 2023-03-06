Jets fail to land Derek Carr, as QB chooses Saints

BOSTON -- The Jets made a strong push to woo Derek Carr to New York this offseason. The pitch came up short.

The veteran quarterback is choosing the Saints as his next football home, according to several reports on Monday.

The #Saints are giving their new QB Derek Carr a 4-year deal, source said. With a big QB number coming, they'll make it work with their cap situation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2023

That news came just a day after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Carr felt a "slight lean" toward the Jets over the Saints and Panthers.

For the Jets, that means their quickest and easiest fix at quarterback is out the window. Carr was a free agent who instantly could have provided stable -- if unspectacular -- quarterback play for a team with a top-tier defense and plenty of offensive skill players. The Jets went 7-10 last season with the 29th-ranked scoring offense and 25th-ranked overall offense, as the trio of Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco failed to provide a baseline level of quarterback performance.

The thought was that a veteran like Carr -- who's thrown 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions in his nine-year career -- could make the difference in the Jets making the playoffs compared to finishing in last place.

As for the Jets' next move, there are some long shots like Aaron Rodgers or Lamar Jackson. There's a more reasonable possibility with Jimmy Garoppolo. For now, the team's quarterback situation can certainly be described as unresolved.