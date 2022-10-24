Jets suffer two season-long injuries in win over Broncos

BOSTON -- The Jets picked up a road victory in Denver on Sunday to improve to 5-2 on the season, staying just behind the Bills at the top of the AFC East. But it came at quite the price.

Two starting members of the offense are now out for the year, with running back Breece Hall suffering a torn ACL and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a triceps injury that requires surgery.

Coach Saleh announces that RB Breece Hall (knee) and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. pic.twitter.com/TpzCDNiA6J — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 24, 2022

A second-round pick out of Iowa State in this year's draft, Hall rushed for 463 yards and four touchdowns on 80 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt. He also caught 19 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown, giving him a team-high 681 yards from scrimmage. Running back Michael Carter ranks second on the team in that category, with 379 yards.

Vera-Tucker had played in 100 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps this season before suffering the injury on Sunday. He led the team last year by taking 94.5 percent of the offensive snaps as a rookie.

The Jets also lost receiver Corey Davis to injury on Sunday, but that knee injury does not seem to be serious.

"We're going to continue to evaluate Corey over the course of the week," Robert Saleh said.

At 5-2, the Jets will host the Patriots on Sunday, looking for their first victory over New England since 2015.