Jerod Mayo reportedly part of Patriots' offensive coordinator interviews

BOSTON -- When the Patriots released a statement announcing their intention to retain linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, it was clear that the team was prepared to elevate his role. What wasn't clear was how, exactly, the team would be doing that.

While it's still not known what Mayo's title and responsibilities will be going forward, there is one bit of information that provides some understanding of his current role.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer noted over the weekend that when Bill Belichick held interviews with offensive coordinator candidates last week, Mayo was sitting alongside the head coach as part of the process.

Interesting nugget for you—Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo was alongside Bill Belichick for all of New England's offensive coordinator interviews last week, per sources. Good sign of Mayo's growing role with the team.



The team met with its five OC candidates over videoconference. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 22, 2023

Again, nobody outside of the organization knows exactly what Mayo's role and title may be now. But it's evident that the Patriots have fast-tracked him a bit, after seeing outside organizations interview him or request to interview him for head coaching and defensive coordinator jobs.

Belichick has been rather tight-lipped about Matt Patricia's job title and responsibilities since he rejoined the organization in 2021, so the team may hold off as long as possible with regard to any formal titles. But for the time being, Mayo has already taken some increased responsibility on Belichick's staff.