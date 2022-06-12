Leominster woman seriously hurt in New Hampshire ATV crash

BERLIN, N.H. – A Leominster woman was seriously hurt Saturday when she crashed her ATV in New Hampshire's Jericho Mountain State Park.

Witnesses said the 22-year-old was navigating an "exceptionally rocky and technical" portion of the area when she came around a sharp corner.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said the front of the woman's ATV hit a rock and popped in the air. The motion caused the woman to press the throttle too hard, sending her off the back.

During the crash, the woman hit a rock and was knocked unconscious.

She was rushed to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Fish and Game said it appears that inexperience on difficult trails is the primary cause of the accident. Alcohol and drugs were not involved in the crash.