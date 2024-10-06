Jeremy Swayman has Stanley Cup on his mind after signing contract extension with Bruins

BOSTON -- Jeremy Swayman is a very happy -- and a very rich -- man after signing an eight-year extension with the Boston Bruins on Sunday morning. Now that the contract stalemate is over, Swayman is officially locked in as a core member of the Bruins through the 2031-32 season.

Swayman didn't have too much time to react to his extension on Sunday. He had a plane to catch to Florida, with the Bruins' season getting underway Tuesday night against the defending champion Panthers. But he expressed an incredible amount of joy in getting the deal done and securing his future with the Bruins.

While things got contentious between the team and Swayman's camp during the negotiation process, the 25-year-old goaltender says that is all in the past. He's now focused on just one thing: Winning Stanley Cups for the Boston Bruins.

"We found an agreement and the fact that I can be here for eight years, it gives me goosebumps," Swayman said Sunday morning. "All I care about is moving forward and winning for this organization."

Swayman will have to go though a ramp-up period before he takes his spot in net for the Bruins, but he'll be the team's top goaltender for the next eight years. His big payday -- with Swayman set to earn an average of $8.25 million per season -- and the road he had to take to get to this point will be a huge motivating factor going forward.

"I can guarantee that this step in my career will motivate me above and beyond what I have had before," Swayman said. "The end goal is to win the Stanley Cup and I think this group has a shot and will have shots at it for many years. Every year I'm part of it, I'll make sure that's a reality. I'm beyond grateful to be in this position."

Swayman thanks Bruins fans for their support during contract ordeal

While things got a bit hairy between Swayman's camp and the Boston brass, Swayman said he heard nothing but love and support from Bruins fans throughout the process. He thanked Boston fans for helping him maintain a positive outlook throughout the ordeal.

"I felt an incredible amount of support throughout this entire process. Everyday there were calls coming in and those are the people who truly care about you as an individual. To see the amount of people coming out of the woodwork and reaching out to me and my family and just showing love, that for me was what mattered the most," said Swayman.

"To see the outreach of fans and this city, it showed how much it means to me to be a Boston Bruin. That drove me to stay in the moment and keep my glass-half-full mentality. That's what ultimately brought me to this place," he added. "This city in unmatched and that's why so many players want to play here. I can't wait to represent it for the next eight years."

When will Jeremy Swayman be back in net for the Bruins?

With Swayman missing all of training camp and Boston's preseason slate, Joonas Korpisalo will get the start Tuesday night when the Bruins open their 2024-25 season against the Panthers in Florida. GM Don Sweeney said Sunday that he's confident Swayman will be game ready soon and the netminder will do all the work necessary to reach that point as fast as possible.

"He works hard and will be ready to go at the soonest point possible," said Sweeney. "He and Goalie Bob (goaltending coach Bob Essensa) will have some work to do but we look forward to having him back in net."

Swayman hit the ice Sunday morning after signing his deal before hopping on the team's flight to Florida.

"Even though I didn't have as much flow drills and game-scenarios, that is something that will click right away. As players, we know it only takes a couple of skates to click back into game form," Swayman said confidently on Sunday. "I want to start every game, so I'm excited for that challenge."

Jeremy Swayman thanks Boston University

Swayman didn't practice with the Bruins in training camp during his contract stalement, but he stayed in shape by working out with the Boston University Terriers. He thanked BU head coach Jay Pandolfo and his staff for offering up some ice time with the team, which Swayman said was a great escape from his contract holdout.

"I was there every day as soon as camp stared and it gave me an oasis to escape the outside world," said Swayman, who said practicing with the Terriers helped keep his game sharp. "I could not have done it without them. Although I'm a [Maine] Black Bear through and through, I'm an honorary Terrier. I'll forever be in debt to those guys in that locker room."