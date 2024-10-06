Jeremy Swayman signs 8-year contract with Bruins

BOSTON -- The contract standoff between Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins has finally come to an end. The goaltender and the Bruins have agreed to an eight-year contract.

The Bruins released the news Sunday morning. It ends months of negotiations between the 25-year-old Swayman and the Bruins and comes after the team started training camp without their starting netminder.

Swayman is heading into the 2024-25 season as Boston's No. 1 goalie after he split time in net the last two seasons with veteran Linus Ullmark. Swayman went 25-10-8 with three shutouts, a 2.53 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage in 44 games last season.

The Bruins traded Ullmark to Ottawa earlier this offseason, landing goalie Joonas Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic, and a 2024 first-round pick, which the team used to draft center Dean Letourneau.

Swayman led the way for Boston in net during the playoffs last year, playing all but one of the team's 13 postseason contests. Swayman got the start in Game 1 of the opening round against Toronto, making 35 saves in a 5-1 victory, and after Ullmark lost Game 2, Swayman started every game the rest of the way. He stole some games for the Bruins and finished the postseason with a 6-6 record, a 2.15 GAA, and a .933 save percentage, but Boston lost to the Panthers -- the eventual Stanley Cup champions -- in six games in the second round.

Who is Jeremy Swayman?

A fourth-round pick by the Bruins in 2017, Swayman has played in 132 games (making 125 starts) over his four NHL seasons and touts a 79-33-15 record with a 2.34 GAA and .919 save percentage with a dozen shutouts. In his 20 postseason games, Swayman owns a 9-10 record with a 2.38 GAA and .922 save percentage.

Swayman was an NHL All-Star for the first time of his career last season. He was on the NHL All-Rookie team in 2021-22 when he went 23-14-3 with a .914 save percentage and a 2.41 GAA.

Swayman and the Bruins had to go to arbitration last offseason, which Swayman said wasn't a pleasant experience. He reportedly requested a $4.8 million contract, while the team countered with $2 million. He ended up with a $3.475 contract for the 2023-24 season.

Swayman was a restricted free-agent this offseason and he and the Bruins opted to forgo the arbitration process this time around. They had until Dec. 1 to strike a new deal, or Swayman would have to sit out the entire 2024-25 season.