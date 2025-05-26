Jeremy Swayman was stellar in net to help Team USA win gold at 2025 World Championship

Jeremy Swayman had a forgettable and disappointing 2024-25 season for the Boston Bruins, but his offseason is already off to a great start. The Bruins netminder helped Team USA bring home gold at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, as he capped off the tournament with a shutout in Sunday's title game in Stockholm, Sweden.

Swayman stopped all 25 shots that came his way in Team USA's 1-0 victory over Switzerland on Sunday, giving the United States its first gold medal in the tournament since 1933. Overall, Swayman was excellent in net throughout the 2025 Worlds, posting a perfect 7-0 record to go with a .921 save percentage and a 1.69 goals against average for Team USA.

The competition he faced in the tournament was obviously a little less talented than what Swayman saw throughout his first full season as Boston's fulltime No. 1 netminder, but his showing for Team USA was a strong finish to an otherwise disappointing year for the 27-year-old. After signing an eight-year, $66 million contract extension late last offseason, Swayman went just 22-29-7 with a .892 save percentage and a 3.11 GAA for the Bruins. The 176 goals he allowed over 58 games were the most in the NHL.

But with his strong play during the Worlds, Swayman will have something to build on as he heads into the 2025-26 NHL season. And his strong play in Sweden should keep Swayman as Team USA's No. 3 goalie for the 2026 Winter Olympics, behind Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck and the Dallas' Jake Oettinger.

Other Bruins in the 2025 Worlds

Swayman wasn't the only Bruins player to have a strong showing for Team USA in Sweden. Forward Andrew Peeke played in all 10 games and tallied a goal and a pair of assists for the Stars and Stripes, and finished with a plus-8 rating for the tournament.

Defenseman Mason Lohrei also appeared in five games for Team USA and scored a goal to go along with two assists and his plus-4 rating. It's unclear why he was dropped from the lineup, but Lohrei was out there in uniform with his teammates on Sunday for Team USA's celebration.

Elsewhere around the world, David Pastrnak had a tournament-high 15 points for Czechia and was named the tourney's top forward. Elias Lindholm also had a strong run for Sweden with a tournament-best eight goals and 14 points over his 10 games.