Jeff Bezos reportedly interested in buying Celtics, according to Bill Simmons

BOSTON -- With the price tag on the Boston Celtics expected to reach upwards of $6 billion, someone with extremely deep pockets is going to have to buy the winningest franchise in NBA history. How about the second-richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos?

The Amazon owner, who is worth over $195 billion, is interested in buying the Celtics, according to Bill Simmons of The Ringer. Simmons said that there is "legitimate buzz about Jeff Bezos buying the Celtics" on his Monday morning podcast.

"I think it's real. I think he's going to be one of the suitors," said Simmons.

Simmons added that the NBA would love for someone like Bezos to pay $6 million for the Celtics, a franchise that doesn't even own its own arena. Bezos would likely change that and build his own arena in Boston, who the Celtics currently sharing TD Garden with the Boston Bruins.

"The league wants $6 billion for the team, for the Celtics. They don't own their arena. It's a crazy price but they're probably going to get it," said Simmons. "They want the $6 billion because they want expansion teams in Seattle and Vegas, and Mexico City is kind of looming as a third team. But they want to get $6 billion apiece for two franchises for expansion, which would mean a check of $400 million to every NBA owner, all 30. So they're trying to establish a price for this Celtics team."

Majority owner Wyc Grousbeck stunned the basketball world on July 1 when he announced that his ownership group was selling its stake in the team -- just a few days after the Celtics paraded through the streets of Boston after winning the franchise's 18th NBA title. Grousbeck and Boston Basketball Partners LLC have owned the Celtics since 2002, when it bought the franchise for $360 million.

Grousbeck's group is putting up 51 percent of the team for sale immediately, which should be complete sometime in the coming months, with the full sale set to close in 2028. Grousbeck would like to remain on as team governor until the full sale closes.

Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca announced his intentions to try to buy the team shortly after Grousbeck's announcement, and John Henry's Fenway Sports Group could also enter the mix.

But Simmons also said that Grousbeck's father, H. Irving Grousbeck, is looking to get as much as he possibly can from selling the Celtics.

"He just wants the highest price. He's not like, 'Oh these local guys, let's cut them [a deal].' He doesn't care," said Simmons. "He wants the highest price he can possibly get."

Bezos has been interested in buying a sports franchise for a while now, and had reportedly shown interest in buying the Washington Commanders last year. But he was ultimately outbid by a group run by Josh Harris, which bought the Commanders for $6.05 billion.

Bezos certainly has the money to not only buy the Celtics, but pay the giant luxury tax bills that will be coming the organization's way in the near future. And if he's is willing to be one of those owners who signs the checks and lets the basketball ops. team run -- by Brad Stevens -- do the cooking, then Celtics fans would welcome him (and his giant wallet) to town with open arms.