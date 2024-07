John Karalis on a special Celtics locker room and the team's stability throughout its title run John Karalis of The Boston Sports Journal joins Nick Giovanni on WBZ's Sports Final to discuss his new book "Built Different" on the Celtics' run to the 2024 NBA title. Karalis discusses life inside the Boston locker room, calling the Celtics the most stable team he's seen in a long time, which should help the C's navigate through the Jaylen Brown-Team USA controversy this offseason.