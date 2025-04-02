JD Davison named NBA G League MVP after breakout season for Maine Celtics

The season is going so well for the Celtics, even the franchise's G League players have enjoyed big years. JD Davison was named the Most Valuable Player of the NBA's G League on Wednesday after his breakout season for the Maine Celtics.

A two-way player with the Celtics, Davison averaged 25.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.4 steals over 45 games for Boston's G League affiliate. The 22-year-old led the G League with 277 made field goals for the season, and finished with the third-most total points (754) and tied for the third-most assists (223). Overall, Davison shot 48.1 percent for the year.

Davison put up points in bunches, scoring at least 30 points in 15 games. He also logged 13 double-doubles and a pair of triple-doubles for Maine.

With Davison leading the way, the Maine Celtics finished the regular season at 21-13 to lock down the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. Davison exploded for 38 points and 12 assists in Maine's 115-95 first-round playoff win over the Capital City Go-Go on Monday night, and the Celtics will now hit the road to face the top-seeded Westchester Knicks on Thursday night. Westchester in the second round.

Davison is the second Celtics G-Leaguer to win the MVP award. Tim Frazier also took home the honors for the Maine Red Claws after the 2014-15 season.

Who is JD Davison?

The Boston Celtics drafted Davison out of Alabama with the 53rd overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. He's played in just 32 games for Boston over his three-year career, averaging 1.7 points and 0.8 assists over 4.9 minutes per contest.

But Davison has really made a name for himself in Maine. The 6-foot-1 guard owns the Maine franchise record for points (2,677), assists (1,065), steals (158), games played (133), and field goals (994), and is fourth with 649 rebounds at the G League level.